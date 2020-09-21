Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 21, 2020
September 21, 2020
September 21, 2020
Xbox Game Pass has topped 15 million subscribers

September 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Xbox Game Pass now has over 15 million subscribers, up from the 10 million it boasted as of April, 30 2020.

Microsoft announced the new milestone alongside its $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media and The Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda. 

While news of that deal has quite rightly taken center stage, it's notable that Game Pass continues to witness strong growth. The subscription service is an integral part of Microsoft's next-generation offering, and is being bundled with the company's upcoming Xbox Series X and Series S hardware as part of multiple financing plans

With that in mind, Microsoft seems intent on turning Game Pass into an irresistible value proposition. Less that two weeks ago, the company announced that EA Play would be added to Game Pass Ultimate in the coming months, bringing popular franchises like FIFA and Battlefield to the platform at no extra cost.

Now, following today's acquisition of ZeniMax, Microsoft has explained that Bethesda franchises will also be making their way to Game Pass, with future titles from the studio set to launch via Game Pass on day one. 

Along with a shifting roster of titles that can be downloaded and played, including all of Microsoft's first-party releases, Game Pass Ultimate also grants subscribers access to Xbox Live Gold multiplayer and instand cloud game streaming through xCloud.

