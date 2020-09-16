Video: Behind Riot Games' Player Dynamics design philosophy

In developing League of Legends, the talented developers at Riot Games have gone out of their way to invent and reinvent functional philosophies for designing competitive games.

At GDC Summer this year, Kimberly Voll & Weszt Hart discussed the concept of "Player Dynamics," a player-focused project at Riot Games to help designers craft products that help people play well together. Literally "designing for multiple minds."

If you too would like to design games that encourage people to play well together, you can watch Voll & Hart's talk for free in the video above, or on the GDC YouTube channel.

