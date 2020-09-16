Get a job: Join Visual Concepts as a Camera Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Agoura Hills, California

At Visual Concepts, we believe great games are made by diverse and empowered teams with a shared passion for play. As one of the world’s top game development studios, we have shipped over 100 multi-sku titles to critical acclaim and commercial success. Our teams are independent and entrepreneurial. Our studios in Agoura Hills, Novato, Orange County, Budapest, Shanghai, and Seoul are committed to artistry and technical innovation, offering top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

Are you fascinated by the function and literacy of virtual cameras? Do you admire the flawless logic of a 3rd-person camera, or the seamless blending of gameplay and narrative? Do you have a passion for cinematic design, and its impact on the gameplay experience? Can you explain the virtues of a great shot, and write a spec that translates your aesthetic into a set of tools and game logic? If so, we are looking for you.

Our Agoura Hills studio is looking for a Camera Designer to design and implement game cameras that make players feel like they are part of the action. As a Camera Designer you will interface with the design and programming teams to ensure you have the tools necessary to deliver state-of-the-art cinematic and gameplay experiences where every shot is framed perfectly for maximum dramatic effect.

What You Will Do:

Own the design of the in-game camera system, features, and creation tools

Author cameras that support core gameplay and highlight special moments

Work with a team of designers, producers, and engineers to ensure that camera authoring tools are simple and intuitive, and can be used to implement changes quickly

Use systems you design to deliver great camerawork across multiple game modes, from in-ring fighting, to cutscenes, to narrative sequences

Be an advocate for the end user by pushing for systems which are easy to understand and use

Be a go-to resource for team members when questions regarding the camera system arise

Requirements:

One to four years’ experience as a camera or system designer

Ability to design and utilize systems that replicate real-world broadcast and film cameras, incorporating hand-held vs. mounted, viewing angle, depth of field, aperture, etc.

Ability to design logic for camera behavior which considers a variety of constraints, including multiple characters, spacing, varied height and occluding objects

Ability to tell story using camera literacy in broadcast and narrative, including composition and framing, zoom usage, multi-camera live setup, cutaways and group and table dialog

Ability to design and utilize systems to replicate director and cameraman behavior and choreography, including movement (i.e. cameraman holding a camera), zoom, anticipation, rack focus, tracking, etc.

Attention to detail and completeness, ability to see around corners, anticipate issues

Organized, excellent communication skills, passion for games, collaborative demeanor

Preferred Qualifications:

Scripting experience – C#, LUA, Blueprint, etc.

General experience with development software – Jira, perforce, bug tracking software, etc.

Experience with 3D editors – Unity, Unreal, etc.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.