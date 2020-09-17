Video: How company leaders can tackle systemic inequality in the game industry

If systemic equality were easily dismantled in society, it would probably not be classifiable as systemic. However in the game industry, leaders like Trinidad Hermida have refused to back down from the challenge of building a more equitable world.

In her GDC Summer talk, Hermida talks directly to game industry leaders and those who aspire to their position. Her argument is that systemic inequality, no matter if it's across lines of race, gender, sexuality, or beyond, can be addressed in the hiring process, in the workplace, and beyond.

It's a worthwhile talk, one you can watch for free up above or on the GDC YouTube channel.

