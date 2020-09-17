Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as a Design Scripter

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

Airship is looking for a motivated designer with technical chops to help implement gameplay in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story!

As a design scripter, you’ll work with level designers to implement various types of pre-designed gameplay in Unity, from story moments to combat encounters.

If you enjoy working with a focused group of talented and passionate game devs, then we're the place for you.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with design leadership to implement compelling gameplay moments within game levels, including event scripting, encounter placement and design, assisting with cinematic storytelling implementation, or whatever the game world needs

Implement all intended gameplay utilizing scripting tools in Unity, from concept to completion.

Craft a well-paced experience, utilizing all aspects of the player package

Work with combat designers to implement and maintain combat encounters

Work with design leadership to iterate on and polish the experience

Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed

REQUIRED:

Experience with Unity

A passion for both level design and technical implementation

A strong understanding of technical implementation techniques, primarily visual scripting (Blueprint or similar)

A thorough understanding of typical design pipelines

Able to effectively collaborate with other departments

Motivated and self-driven; complete tasks without major supervision

Skilled problem solver

Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

PLUSES:

Experience as designer on a shipped commercial title, especially in Unity

