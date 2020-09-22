Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Core dev Manticore Games raises $15 million, thanks in part to Epic Games

September 22, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Manticore Games, the studio behind the create-a-game platform Core, has raised $15 million in a funding round led by none other than Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer Epic Games. 

Core aims to be to video games what YouTube was to video production by offering a platform and suite of tools focused on lowering barriers through ease of creation. 

This brings Core’s lifetime raised to $60 million, and brings Epic into its pool of investors. In addition to Core itself being built in Epic’s Unreal Engine, Manticore and Epic also share a common fondness for the potential of a shared online metaverse with Manticore pitching its platform and its user-generated content as a step toward that future.

Core is very impressive. At Epic we believe the industry is ultimately headed to games becoming more like open platforms where creators can build their own worlds,” reads a statement from Epic president Adam Sussman. ”Built in Unreal Engine, Core exemplifies this future and goes one step further by providing the environment for anybody to create great multiplayer games, and a metaverse playground where players discover endless entertainment.”

