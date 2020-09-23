Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime forms new game company Dreamhaven

Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime has established a new game company called Dreamhaven to develop and publish original games.

Morhaime stepped down as Blizzard president in October 2018, but stayed on at the World of Warcraft developer in an advisory role until April 2019.

Dreamhaven has opened two in-house studios called Moonshot and Secret Door to create its own titles, and has filled key positions with a number of Blizzard veterans,

Moonshot will be led by Jason Chayes, Dustin Browder, and Ben Thompson, all of whom spent time at Blizzard in senior roles working on franchises like Hearthstone, StarCraft II, and World of Warcraft.

Secret Door, meanwhile, is being helmed by Chris Sigaty, Alan Dabiri, and Eric Dodds, another trio who worked on major releases including World of Warcraft, StarCraft II, Hearthstone, and Warcraft III in a variety of key positions.

Morhaime will lead Dreamhaven as CEO, and said he's "excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities.

"I’ve always believed in the power of games to bring people together regardless of backgrounds or boundaries," he added. "With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere."