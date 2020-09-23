Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 23, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 23, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 23, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime forms new game company Dreamhaven

Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime forms new game company Dreamhaven

September 23, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 23, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime has established a new game company called Dreamhaven to develop and publish original games. 

Morhaime stepped down as Blizzard president in October 2018, but stayed on at the World of Warcraft developer in an advisory role until April 2019. 

Dreamhaven has opened two in-house studios called Moonshot and Secret Door to create its own titles, and has filled key positions with a number of Blizzard veterans,

Moonshot will be led by Jason Chayes, Dustin Browder, and Ben Thompson, all of whom spent time at Blizzard in senior roles working on franchises like Hearthstone, StarCraft II, and World of Warcraft.

Secret Door, meanwhile, is being helmed by Chris Sigaty, Alan Dabiri, and Eric Dodds, another trio who worked on major releases including World of Warcraft, StarCraft II, Hearthstone, and Warcraft III in a variety of key positions. 

Morhaime will lead Dreamhaven as CEO, and said he's "excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities. 

"I’ve always believed in the power of games to bring people together regardless of backgrounds or boundaries," he added. "With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere."

Related Jobs

New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.23.20]
Product Manager (all genders)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.23.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[09.22.20]
Game Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[09.22.20]
Lead FX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image