Newsbrief: Magically infused battle royale title Spellbreak has attracted 5 million players in under three weeks.

Developer Proletariat, Inc. shared the milestone, and revealed the free-to-play title has been particularly popular with players in the United States, Japan, and Brazil.

Spellbreak launched on September 3, 2020, on the Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and asks players to fling elemental spells at each other to become the last battlemage standing.