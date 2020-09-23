Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 23, 2020
Frictional Games' Amnesia: The Dark Descent, A Machine for Pigs are now open source

September 23, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Indie, Programming

Frictional Games has released the source code for both Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs under a GPL v3 license, essentially giving fellow devs and modders the go-ahead to explore what makes both iconic horror games tick.

The full source code for the duo of games is current up on GitHub, which includes both game code and editor code.

“I also hope this release can be of help to anyone wanting to create their own engine or just wanting to learn more about game programming,” reads a post from the team. “While the code is not the greatest in places and the tech used is not the latest, it is a fully contained game engine in a fairly easy-to-understand package. It is also a testament that it is possible to do this sort of thing, even with a very limited team.”

The release lines up nicely with the 10th anniversary of Amnesia: The Dark Descent’s first debut (and precludes Frictional’s release of its new game Amnesia: Rebirth), but the team at Frictional say the release has been a long time coming. 

“It feels like we could have released this source code a long time ago. Unfortunately there has always been something else we had to attend to instead,” continues the post. “We are all really excited to see what comes out of it! The modding community has been incredibly creative over the years and it will be fun to see what it can do with the full source code at its disposal.”
 

