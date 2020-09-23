Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 23, 2020
Epic is offering $10 coupons to Rocket League players that use the Epic Games Store

September 23, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Epic Games has promised a $10 Epic Games Store credit to players that redeem a copy of the now free-to-play Rocket League via its storefront for the next month.

It’s a notable promotion that all at once gives new players a reason to give Rocket League’s free-to-play relaunch a go, but also could aim to entice current Steam-bound owners of Rocket League to swap over to the Epic Games Store instead.

Rocket League officially went free-to-play last today, a move that followed months of preparation from both Psyonix and parent company Epic Games. While Rocket League has been available through Steam for ages, the free-to-play relaunch dialed back that presence somewhat.

The game is essentially delisted on Steam, meaning new players can’t download it through Valve’s storefront but existing owners are still able to access Rocket League via the storefront. While neither Epic nor Psyonix seem to have plans to force current Rocket League owners towards the Epic Games Store, a free $10 credit (which can then be spent on in-game Rocket League cosmetics) makes for a gentle nudge in that direction.
 

