Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Innersloth cancels Among Us 2 because the first game has become so popular

Innersloth cancels Among Us 2 because the first game has become so popular

September 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Innersloth has canceled Among Us 2 to continue supporting the first Among Us, which has become hugely popular in recent weeks. 

For those who missed the memo, Among Us is a multiplayer social deduction game of teamwork and betrayal that asks players to figure out who among their plucky space-faring crew is a murderous imposter. 

The title launched back in November 2018, but has seen a huge upswing in players recently, with Innersloth revealing it had 1.5 million concurrent players at the start of September

Given the game's newfound popularity, the studio said it wants to continue supporting the first title and "take it to the next level." That means kicking Among Us 2 to the curb and bringing all of its content to the original release. 

"[We've] had several long discussions about what we want to do with the game. When do we stop working on Among Us 1? What content goes into Among Us 2? The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content," reads an Innersloth blog post

"However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1. All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1. 

"This is probably the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it. We have lots of things planned and we’re excited to bring new content to everyone as you continue to enjoy playing."

Innersloth also reassured fans that it's working to fix server issues as the team continues to get to grips with the huge influx of players. Colorblind support, a friends/account system, and a new stage are also in the pipeline, but for now at least, Among Us 2 (which was only confirmed over a month ago) is no more.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[09.24.20]
Programmer
Phantasma Labs
Phantasma Labs — Berlin, Germany
[09.23.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Unreal Engine specialized in networking
New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.23.20]
Product Manager (all genders)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.23.20]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image