Innersloth cancels Among Us 2 because the first game has become so popular

Innersloth has canceled Among Us 2 to continue supporting the first Among Us, which has become hugely popular in recent weeks.

For those who missed the memo, Among Us is a multiplayer social deduction game of teamwork and betrayal that asks players to figure out who among their plucky space-faring crew is a murderous imposter.

The title launched back in November 2018, but has seen a huge upswing in players recently, with Innersloth revealing it had 1.5 million concurrent players at the start of September.

Given the game's newfound popularity, the studio said it wants to continue supporting the first title and "take it to the next level." That means kicking Among Us 2 to the curb and bringing all of its content to the original release.

"[We've] had several long discussions about what we want to do with the game. When do we stop working on Among Us 1? What content goes into Among Us 2? The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content," reads an Innersloth blog post.

"However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1. All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1.

"This is probably the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it. We have lots of things planned and we’re excited to bring new content to everyone as you continue to enjoy playing."

Innersloth also reassured fans that it's working to fix server issues as the team continues to get to grips with the huge influx of players. Colorblind support, a friends/account system, and a new stage are also in the pipeline, but for now at least, Among Us 2 (which was only confirmed over a month ago) is no more.