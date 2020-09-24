The 1TB storage expansions cards for the Xbox Series S and X will cost $220

A Best Buy listing has revealed Microsoft's expandable 1TB storage cards for the Xbox Series S and X will cost $220 in the United States.

Both of Microsoft's next-gen consoles feature a custom SSD that will reduce load times and boost performance, with the flagship Series X boasting 1TB of internal SSD storage compared to the 512GB found in the digital-only Series S.

Back in March, the Xbox maker revealed consumers would be able to expand those SSDs with 'Storage Expansion Cards' that have been designed to "replicate the console's internal custom SSD experience [...] providing additional game storage at peak speed and performance."

Whether an extra 1TB of custom SSD memory is good value for money at $220 will be for consumers to decide, but it seems likely that most players will have to fork out for some form of additional storage eventually.

After all, most current-gen console owners will be all too familiar with the storage headaches caused by mammoth game updates and installs, so it's not hard to imagine more intensive next-gen titles chewing through the in-built storage in the Series X and S.