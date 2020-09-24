Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The 1TB storage expansions cards for the Xbox Series S and X will cost $220

The 1TB storage expansions cards for the Xbox Series S and X will cost $220

September 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

A Best Buy listing has revealed Microsoft's expandable 1TB storage cards for the Xbox Series S and X will cost $220 in the United States. 

Both of Microsoft's next-gen consoles feature a custom SSD that will reduce load times and boost performance, with the flagship Series X boasting 1TB of internal SSD storage compared to the 512GB found in the digital-only Series S.

Back in March, the Xbox maker revealed consumers would be able to expand those SSDs with 'Storage Expansion Cards' that have been designed to "replicate the console's internal custom SSD experience [...] providing additional game storage at peak speed and performance."

Whether an extra 1TB of custom SSD memory is good value for money at $220 will be for consumers to decide, but it seems likely that most players will have to fork out for some form of additional storage eventually. 

After all, most current-gen console owners will be all too familiar with the storage headaches caused by mammoth game updates and installs, so it's not hard to imagine more intensive next-gen titles chewing through the in-built storage in the Series X and S. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[09.24.20]
Story Lead
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[09.24.20]
Art Director
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[09.24.20]
Character Artist (Blendshapes Focused)
Evil Empire
Evil Empire — Bordeaux, France
[09.24.20]
Senior Technical Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image