Tribeca launches inaugural Games Award, assembles high-profile advisory board

September 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
The Tribeca Film Festival is bringing video games into the fold as of 2021. Organizers have announced plans for games to join the Festival as Official Selections, making those chosen eligible for the inaugural Tribeca Games Award. 

The award will honor "upcoming games from the selection that demonstrate artistic excellence in storytelling." Titles created for web, consoles, VR and AR devices, and smartphones will all be eligible. 

A new advisory board has also been assembled to help steer the evolution of Tribeca Games, with organizers tapping industry leaders including Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima, Remedy creative director Sam Lake, former EA chief creative officer Bing Gordon, The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley, and Halo Transmedia & Entertainment head Kiki Wolfkill to share their expertise moving forward. 

Joining those industry veterans on the board are filmmakers Nia DaCosta, director of the upcoming horror movie Candyman, and writer, producer, and director Jon Favreau, who most recently worked as showrunner on The Mandalorian. 

Submissions for the Tribeca Games Aware are open as of today. You can visit the Tribeca website for more information on eligibility and complete submission guidelines.

