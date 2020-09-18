Video: Building teams that can prevent abuse

We've heard many stories this year about how abuse can unfortunately creep into the game industry. And while it's easy to focus on the actions of individuals, who is responsible for the cultures that allows those individuals to thrive?

Double Loop Games CEO Emily Greer has been thinking about this particular problem lately. So much so that she went and gave a talk at GDC Summer about her experiences and insight about how company leaders can prevent abuse before it even happens. Greer's talk draws on her experience running Kongregate as well as the steps she took when founding Double Loop Games.

It's an outstanding talk, one you can watch in the video above or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

