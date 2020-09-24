50 standout indie games nominated in this year's IndieCade Awards

The folks at IndieCade have announced the finalists for this year’s IndieCade awards, ultimately selecting 50 of the games submitted to the now-digital event for consideration in this year’s awards show.
As with IndieCade itself, the awards aim to celebrate the innovation and future of games being developed in the indie space. There are around 17 different awards up for grabs, ranging from categories that represent disciplines like Audio or Visual design, genres like location-based or tabletop games, or awards designed to call out innovative experiences altogether. More on each of those categories here.
Winners for each award are set to be announced at this years IndieCade Festival which, like most events of 2020, is taking place digitally. The entire show is set to run 24-hours a day from October 16-24, with an exact schedule of the programming for that 9 day period expected to release soon.
More on each of this year’s award nominees can be found on the IndieCade website, but here’s a quick list of everything up for awards this year:
- ‘Ye or Nay? (A.M. Darke feat. Tajaé Keith, Nick Yonge, and Seren Sensei)
- Arcana (AOTW)
- Aria (Best Trip Team)
- Beyond Blue (E-Line Media)
- Bruken (Lifelong Games)
- Change: A Homeless Survival Experience (Delve Interactive)
- Curious Expedition 2 (Maschinen-Mensch)
- Davigo (Davigo Studio)
- Down the Rabbit Hole (Cortopia Studios)
- Electric Zine Maker (alienmelon)
- Endlight (Bigpants)
- Floppy Knights (Rose City Games)
- Gamer Girl (A Team That Doesn’t Smile When Told To)
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie)
- Honey & Hot Wax: An Anthology of Erotic Art Games (Sharang Biswas & Lucian Kahn)
- I Was a Teenage Excocolonist (Northway Games)
- Journey of the Broken Circle (The Lovable Hat Cult)
- Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (Darjeeling)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Sketchbook Games)
- Lucifer Within Us (Kitfox Games)
- Mantis Falls a game of trust (Distant Rabbit Games)
- Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)
- Minute of Islands (Studio Fizbin)
- Morse (ALJO Games)
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Nine Wishes: Family Disruption (Indiesruption)
- NUTS (Joon, Pol, Muuutsch, Char, and Torfi)
- Operation: Tango (Clever-Plays)
- Paradise Killer (Kaizen Game Works)
- Pirates and Lasers (Ian Cummins, Michael Cooper, Theo Johnson, Priscilla McGann)
- Propaganda (Sindi Breshani)
- Queer Quest: All in a Gay’s Work (Queermo Games LLC)
- Radio General (Foolish Mortals Games)
- Secret Oops! (MixedBag Games)
- Signal Decay (Zack Zhang)
- Sin Sol / No Sun (micha cárdenas, Marcelo Viana Neto, Adrian Phillips, Kara Stone, Abraham Avnisan, Wynne Greenwood, Dorothy Santos, Morgan Thomas, Zia Puig and Clara Qin
- Skate city (Agens, Snowman)
- Star Dynasties (Pawley Games)
- Starstruck: Hands of Time (Createdelic, LLC)
- Swordswallower (Uti Azulay & Julia Del Matto)
- Tales By Candlelight (Walk the Night & Cantrip Candles)
- Tangle Tower (SFB Games)
- Terrarium: An Alternate Reality Game (Fourcast Lab)
- The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] (TFL Studios)
- The Everyone Shares One But Game (2 On The Nose)
- Thousand Year Old Vampire (Tim Hutchings)
- Unheard (NExT Studio)
- We should talk. (The We Should Talk Team)
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket (Turnfollow)
- Zenith Junction (Dylan Nelkin, Palmmy Sivarapornsakul, Chapin Boyer, Siddarth Govindan)