50 standout indie games nominated in this year's IndieCade Awards

The folks at IndieCade have announced the finalists for this year’s IndieCade awards, ultimately selecting 50 of the games submitted to the now-digital event for consideration in this year’s awards show.

As with IndieCade itself, the awards aim to celebrate the innovation and future of games being developed in the indie space. There are around 17 different awards up for grabs, ranging from categories that represent disciplines like Audio or Visual design, genres like location-based or tabletop games, or awards designed to call out innovative experiences altogether. More on each of those categories here.

Winners for each award are set to be announced at this years IndieCade Festival which, like most events of 2020, is taking place digitally. The entire show is set to run 24-hours a day from October 16-24, with an exact schedule of the programming for that 9 day period expected to release soon.

More on each of this year’s award nominees can be found on the IndieCade website, but here’s a quick list of everything up for awards this year: