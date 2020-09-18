Get a job: Join Evil Empire as a Generalist Game Artist (Pixel or 3D)

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bordeaux, France

Evil Empire, the new team working on Motion Twin’s smash hit Dead Cells among other ambitious projects, is looking for a Generalist Game Artist, preferably with previous experience working on shipped games.

Initially you would be joining the Dead Cells team and be in charge of creating new content for the Dead Cells IP (weapons, enemies, levels, etc.). However as we grow there will be ample opportunity to work on new unannounced IP.

We’re looking for someone who wants to help us with:

Extending the art direction of Dead Cells in a creative way while respecting pre-existing rules. You’ll be working on someone else’s project, but we want you to build new stuff!

Creating new environments that will be exploited in game. The assets and backgrounds are drawn in 2D pixel art.

Imagining, then modeling, rigging and animating new enemies and bosses in 3D - hence why having some 3D and animation knowledge is preferable, though don’t worry we’re not working on The Last of Us 3 or anything technical like that.

Producing the marketing assets needed to make sure our marketing bastards have the tools to give your work the visibility it deserves.

Feedback us on our production pipeline and tools and suggest improvements.

Given that we're a small team you'll have the chance to work on a bunch of different aspects of the development of Dead Cells and our future projects, however this will mean you'll need to wear a few different hats, which is why the profile above is so varied. Don’t worry, we’re not expecting you to know how to do all of this perfectly right from day one.

Your profile:

We don't want to close the door to juniors with a lot of potential, but we're looking to hire someone with at least 3 years of xp/ one shipped game.

Broad artistic experience in terms of styles and mediums that you’ve worked on. We’re looking for a swiss army knife, with pixel art and 3D animation being favored due to the Dead Cells’ production pipeline.

If you’re a junior, you have done game jams and/or have a good portfolio of personal creations and projects to show off your skills.

If you’re senior, you’ve shipped a few games and are able to provide reference of people you worked for or with that we can check.

You’re passionate about video games.

Bonus points:

English (at least B2).

Previous work experience in either indie or AAA studios.

You know how to make trailers (professionally or just for fun) and you’re good at it.

Your jokes are less funny than those of the CEO.

Contract:

25 - 35k and above per year, depending on experience and profile.

Full time (CDI) at 35 hours per week.

Based in our office in Bordeaux, though work from home and necessary precautions are in place during the COVID19 crisis.

Financial and logistical help with relocation (basically we take care of it all).

Fringe benefits include; restaurant cheques, as much junk food fruit and good stuff as you can eat, flexible working hours, access to any books and professional development resources as you want and more.

About us:

Evil Empire is a new studio formed by a few ex-Motion Twin people with the intention of creating more Dead Cells and using this as a stepping stone towards making our own games. We work in the same open space as Motion Twin and regularly beat them in Nerf wars and Smash.

The name of our studio is a dig at some of the shadier aspects of the game industry and, if you have a sense of humour, a signal that we’re all about being the exact opposite (and, unfortunately, people didn’t like my “Cat Nap studio” name suggestion - which really says something about their poor taste).

If you’re working at Evil Empire you will NEVER crunch (it’s nuts that this has to be said), you will have excellent health cover, five weeks paid leave, subsidized meals, flexibility with work time, free fruits and other noms and of course as much coffee as you can drink.

We also do regular trips to some of the most legendary gaming events in the world, including excursions to National Parks and other such shenanigans (team building right?), so there's plenty of opportunities for motivated people to get out and see the world. Well, at least, we were doing this before Covid happened, and plan to do it again if events are ever a thing in the future...

Bordeaux is an awesome city as it’s big enough to have plenty to do, but small enough that you can walk across it in half an hour. Beautiful 19th century architecture and more restaurants than you can poke a stick are a big plus. You’re also 45 minutes drive from the beach and 3 hours from the ski slopes. Access to a very well connected airport and a 2 hour train ride to Paris mean you’re never far away from anything.

