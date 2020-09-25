Epic Games acquires SuperAwesome to create a range of 'kid safe' services

Epic Games has acquired 'kidtech' company SuperAwesome for an undisclosed fee.

SuperAwesome has built a number of tools that allow developers to create safer digital experiences for younger audiences, including kid-safe monetization via 'AwesomeAds' and parental consent management toolkit 'Kids Web Services.'

The company has worked with a number of notable brands including LEGO, NBC Universal, and Hasbro, and claims to "power safe digital engagement for more than 500 million kids each month across thousands of apps, games, and services."

Commenting on the deal, Epic chief exec Tim Sweeney said the company wants to "double down" on child safety and create a wide range of 'kid-safe' services.

"More kids interact online than ever before and now is the time to double down on their safety. SuperAwesome is the company developers want to work with to make better online content for kids," he explained.

"We share the belief that digital experiences are better when you go the extra mile to respect privacy and we’re thrilled to invest in this future alongside the talented SuperAwesome team."