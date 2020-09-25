Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Rocket League tops 1 million concurrent players after free-to-play switch

September 25, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Rocket League has topped 1 million concurrent players one day after going free-to-play. Psyonix studio co-head Corey Davis announced the milestone on Twitter on September 24, just one day after the vehicular soccer sim made the free-to-play shift on September 23. 

The Epic Games-owned studio had been readying for the free-to-play pivot for some time, and has been incentivizing downloads on the Epic Games Store by offering users $10 worth of credit when they download the title. 

The free-to-play relaunch also dialed back the title's presence on Epic Games Store competitor Stream, making it impossible for new players to download the title through Valve's storefront -- although existing owners can continue accessinfg the title. 

