Rocket League tops 1 million concurrent players after free-to-play switch

Rocket League has topped 1 million concurrent players one day after going free-to-play. Psyonix studio co-head Corey Davis announced the milestone on Twitter on September 24, just one day after the vehicular soccer sim made the free-to-play shift on September 23.

The Epic Games-owned studio had been readying for the free-to-play pivot for some time, and has been incentivizing downloads on the Epic Games Store by offering users $10 worth of credit when they download the title.

The free-to-play relaunch also dialed back the title's presence on Epic Games Store competitor Stream, making it impossible for new players to download the title through Valve's storefront -- although existing owners can continue accessinfg the title.