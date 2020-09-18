Video: Using side projects to battle burnout

Burnout in game development is common, even under the best of working conditions. For developers like Laralyn McWilliams, burnout becomes even more complex when you're dealing with extraneous issues like chronic disease or mental health challenges.

What is McWilliams' preferred method of coping with burnout? For her, it's the side project. At GDC Summer this year, she took the time to discuss how her side projects help keep her passionate about game development and able to function at her full-time job.

You can watch McWilliams' talk in the video above or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

