Zynga is shutting down FarmVille after over a decade

September 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Zynga is shutting down the original FarmVille at the end of this year, over a decade after the popular Facebook title launched. 

Breaking the news on it support website, Zynga explained the demise of Flash Player has signaled the end for the social farming sim. 

"As previously stated, Adobe will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers, and Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform completely after December 31st, 2020. FarmVille will therefore be directly affected as a result of this," wrote the company.

"We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you."

FarmVille players will still be able to make in-app purchases until November 17, at which point the payment system will be shut down. The game itself will remain playable until December 31, 2020. 

With that in mind, Zynga is encouraging users to spend any remaining credits before December, and has planned a number of in-game activities to let fans enjoy one last hurrah before FarmVille is laid to rest.

