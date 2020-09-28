Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 28, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 28, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 28, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Phil Spencer: Microsoft 'absolutely' plans on releasing future console hardware

Phil Spencer: Microsoft 'absolutely' plans on releasing future console hardware

September 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has indicated that Microsoft still intends to release new consoles following the launch of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. 

When asked about Microsoft's hardware plans moving forward during a Yahoo! Finance interview, Spencer said he "absolutely" believes we'll see the company launch new consoles further down the line. 

"In terms of future hardware, absolutely I think we're going to see more console hardware down the road," explained Spencer. "Just like in video, just like in music, it's not that streaming has cut off device innovation. I think we'll continue to see that, and that's absolutely what we're planning for."

It might sound like a predictable answer, but given Microsoft has spent the past few years investing heavily in its subscription service and cloud streaming technology, it's interesting to hear that the company isn't planning on ending its love affair with hardware anytime soon.

The company's next two consoles, the all-digital Series S and flagship Series X, will launch on November 10, and will be available to purchase via affordable financing options that include access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The subscription sevices offers access to over 100 titles, incluidng all first-party releases, Xbox Live Gold multiplayer, EA Play, and xCloud game streaming -- and is due to become an even hotter prospect following Microsoft's mammoth $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda owner ZeniMax Media.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.25.20]
Development Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.25.20]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.25.20]
Senior Cinematic Scripter
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.20]
Senior Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image