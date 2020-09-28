Video: How game companies can do better philanthropy

What do game companies owe the rest of the world? Though games, especially free-to-play games, might not be as earth-shatteringly important as other elements of society, they do occupy a large amount of people's time and financial interest. So it's no surprise that a number of developers lately have been asking "can we use that time and financial investment for good?"

At GDC 2020, FlowPlay CEO Derrick Morton and The American Cancer Society's Daniel Widner discussed how developers can best respond to that impulse. How can developers incorporate social responsibility as a business strategy? How can free-to-play games, which are huge revenue generators, get in on this action?

These are some of the questions you can get answers to in the full video above, or you can watch it for free on the GDC Vault.

