Newsbrief: Tekken, one of the longstanding mainstays in the fighting game world, has officially surpassed 50 million sales across the franchise’s entire history.

Those 50 million lifetime sales come from 10 Tekken games released across the past 26 years. In a tweet on the milestone, Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada also notes that the series’ latest release, Tekken 7, has on its own surpassed 6 million sales since launching in 2015.