Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 28, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 28, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 28, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Volition is hiring a Senior Engine Programmer

Get a job: Volition is hiring a Senior Engine Programmer

September 28, 2020 | By Staff
September 28, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Engine Programmer, Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is seeking an energetic, driven, and skilled engine programmer to participate in the development of technology for our next generation of titles. You will be working in a collaborative environment of artists, designers, and programmers and will have the opportunity to develop and enhance systems for large scale open world games. We are considering applicants for a senior or principal programming position.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and enhance core systems for AAA Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC titles
  • Develop and enhance core pipelines for all of our titles 

Requirements:

  • Extensive C/C++ programming skills with an in depth understanding of software construction
  • Strong understanding of software engineering principles as applied to architecting systems for use in large scale code bases and teams
  • Significant game development experience in the core/engine area
  • Familiarity with open-world engine concepts like streaming, memory management and multi-threading
  • Ability to debug efficiently on multiple platforms
  • Demonstrated ability of strong communication and collaboration on a team

Pluses:

  • Experience developing in Python
  • Experience developing AAA titles on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 consoles
  • Experience with code optimization

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.20]
Senior Engine Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.20]
Senior Technical Designer
Random42
Random42 — London, England, United Kingdom
[09.24.20]
UE4 Technical Artist
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[09.24.20]
Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image