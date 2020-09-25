Get a job: Volition is hiring a Senior Engine Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Champaign, Illinois
Volition is seeking an energetic, driven, and skilled engine programmer to participate in the development of technology for our next generation of titles. You will be working in a collaborative environment of artists, designers, and programmers and will have the opportunity to develop and enhance systems for large scale open world games. We are considering applicants for a senior or principal programming position.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and enhance core systems for AAA Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC titles
- Develop and enhance core pipelines for all of our titles
Requirements:
- Extensive C/C++ programming skills with an in depth understanding of software construction
- Strong understanding of software engineering principles as applied to architecting systems for use in large scale code bases and teams
- Significant game development experience in the core/engine area
- Familiarity with open-world engine concepts like streaming, memory management and multi-threading
- Ability to debug efficiently on multiple platforms
- Demonstrated ability of strong communication and collaboration on a team
Pluses:
- Experience developing in Python
- Experience developing AAA titles on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 consoles
- Experience with code optimization
