Video: Designing game communities for kindness

In the long arc of game history, there has been some acceptance that game communities must contain some basic level of antagonism, often borne out of the competitive nature of classic games.

This however, does not have to be true! At GDC Summer this year, Kitfox Games' Victoria Tran broke down how game developers can take agency over their game communities, and create spaces that become hotbeds of kindness instead of antagonism and cruelty.

It's a talk that can benefit developers of all shapes and sizes, one that you can watch in full up above or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

