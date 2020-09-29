Starting in November, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include EA Play

The folks at Xbox have announced that, starting November 10, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to reap the benefits of Electronic Arts’ EA Play subscription service as well at no additional cost.

It’s the fruit of a partnership the duo announced earlier in the month, but until now both parties had been silent on exactly when EA Play would join the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate suite of services.

Interestingly, the deal covers both the console-bound Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and, starting in December, its PC variant.

This means Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC subscribers will soon have access to EA Play’s library of Electronic Arts games without needing to sign up (or pay) for EA Play separately on either platform.

The whole arrangement follows a series of big moves from both Xbox and EA. Xbox has, of course, recently fleshed out details for its next-generation console lineup, including both the Xbox Series X and a seemingly Game Pass geared $299 Xbox Series S. EA, meanwhile, has just finished a rebrand of the subscription service formerly known as EA/Origin Access, and brought what’s now known as EA Play both to Steam and into this close partnership with Xbox.