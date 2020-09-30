Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sumo Group acquires development studio Pipeworks to break into the U.S.

Sumo Group acquires development studio Pipeworks to break into the U.S.

September 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Sumo Group has acquired Oregon-based development studio Pipeworks for an undisclosed fee. The deal is part of Sumo's plan to break into the U.S. market, and includes Pipeworks' 134-strong team and original properties like Prominence Poker

Based in the UK, Sumo Group is the parent company of LittleBigPlanet 3 developer Sumo Digital and others including The Chinese Room, Red Kite Games, and Lab42. 

Pipeworks was founded in 1999, and has developed or co-developed over 100 games and technology solutions for notable clients including EA Sports, Wizards of the Coast, and Google. 

It has previously worked on franchises including Terraria and Madden NFL, and is currently working on an unannounced original project. 

Commenting on the move, Sumo chief exec Carl Cavers said the purchase will help the company produce more new titles and original properties in-house. 

"This is the largest acquisition Sumo Group has made since IPO," explained Cavers in a press release. "Our underlying market is strong, and we see good opportunities for new games, including Original-IP developed by our talented studios."

