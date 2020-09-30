Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 30, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 30, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 30, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic and Apple don't want Fortnite dispute settled by a jury

Epic and Apple don't want Fortnite dispute settled by a jury

September 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
September 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The legal dispute between Apple and Epic Games will be settled by a judge if both companies get their way, with the warring pair keen to avoid a jury trial.

Earlier this week, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers suggested the case should be put before a jury, and talked about the importance of "understanding what real people think."

Since then, however, both Epic and Apple have discussed the matter, and have agreed the case should be "tried by the Court, and not by a jury."

Both companies outlined their position in a filing submitted to the Northern California court handling the case, spotted by MacRumors, and seem to have finally found some common ground.

"Epic and Apple have met and conferred, and the parties agree that Epic's claims and Apple's counterclaims should be tried by the Court, and not by a jury," reads the filing. 

"Therefore, with Epic's consent, Apple hereby withdraws its demand for a jury trial pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 38(d). The parties respectfully request that the case (including any claims and counterclaims) proceed to a bench trial on a schedule determined by the Court."

As it stands, Rogers has found that Apple is well within its rights to ban Fortnite from the App Store, and is estimating the case as a whole will be heard in July 2021.

Related Jobs

New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.30.20]
Product Manager (all genders)
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[09.29.20]
Lead FX Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.29.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.29.20]
Senior VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image