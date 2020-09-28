Video: The business of fair play

Player Dynamics is a particular mentality at Riot Games that has helped the company create amazing, player-focused multiplayer experiences. But how do you convince your team to adopt such a mindset, when you have so many other priorities?

In this 2020 GDC Summer session, Riot Games' Weszt Hart breaks down how Player Dynamics works at Riot Games, and how "fair play" can be a useful measuring stick for how effective a Player Dynamics team is performing at a studio.

If you're the kind of developer who wants to implement a fair play policy at your studio, you can watch Hart's talk in the video above or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

