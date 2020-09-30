Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 30, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 30, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 30, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam's next digital game festival takes aim at a single genre: digital tabletop games

Steam's next digital game festival takes aim at a single genre: digital tabletop games

September 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
September 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Valve has announced its latest digital event: a week-long celebration of digital tabletop games and the developers that make them.

The Steam team has launched several digital events this year, but this latest iteration notably takes a more focused approach and aims to offer content relating only to one loose genre: tabletop-based or inspired games on Steam.

It’s not quite the same as the Steam Game Festivals the folks at Valve have used to highlight demos and fill the live event void this year however, though the spirit is somewhat the same.

While the various Steam Game Festivals have included limited-run demos in their offerings, the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest instead focuses on Let’s Plays, developer livestreams, and live panels centered around video games that overlap with tabletop games in some way.

According to Valve, that overlap could be anything from a tabletop game remade as a video game to games that are heavily inspired by the world of tabletop gaming. The goal here is to “[celebrate] games that cross between physical and digital” like Tharsis, Othercide, Gloomhaven, and more.

The lineup looks to be set in stone already, but developers curious about hearing dev stories from their tabletop favoring peers can find more info over on the event's Steam page.

Related Jobs

New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.30.20]
Product Manager (all genders)
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[09.29.20]
Lead FX Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.29.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.29.20]
Senior VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image