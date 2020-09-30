Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 30, 2020
Google's new $50 Chromecast won't support Stadia until sometime in 2021

Google's new $50 Chromecast won't support Stadia until sometime in 2021

September 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Google has officially announced its streamlined and slightly cheaper Chromecast kit, but the $50 device notably doesn’t support Google’s own game streaming service Stadia at launch. Instead, Google tells The Verge that it’ll bring Stadia support to its new Chromecast with Google TV in the first half of 2021.

A Chromecast isn’t necessarily required to start using Stadia--the service is accessible through Android devices or Chrome browser windows on other platforms--but one is needed to cast Stadia games from the comfort of your living room TV set, making Stadia’s absence from this entry-level device a notable omission.

The Verge managed to get their hands on one of the new devices ahead of announce and notes in their own writeup that Stadia is entirely functional on the new Chromecast if you circumvent the official channels and sideload it onto the device.

Adding another layer to that, The Verge notes that Google is no longer selling the Stadia-supporting Chromecast Ultra as a standalone device meaning folks looking to set up Google Stadia on their TV sets need to shell out for the $100 Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller bundle, help a local retailer clear out their remaining Chromecast Ultra stock, or wait several months until the service rolls out for Google’s new flagship Chromecast.

