Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 30, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 30, 2020
arrowPress Releases
September 30, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Star Renegades borrowed the Nemesis system for a turn-based RPG


September 30, 2020 | By Staff
September 30, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Developer Massive Damage's new game, Star Renegades, has a lot of neat features in its design space that help it stand out from other turn-based role-playing games. One of them is the fulfillment of years-old prophecy: that the Nemesis system from Monolith's Middle-earth games would be adapted for other games.

That hasn't quite come true, but a version of it has appeared in Massive Damage's new sci-fi RPG. Why did the developers borrow the system? Why did they feel a turn-based RPG needed randomization and shorter systems to appeal to fans of classic RPGs? These are some of the discussions that took place when the developers dropped by on the GDC Twitch channel.

A brief technical note: this stream got hit with two technical difficulties: first, the video for the first few minutes is very choppy, and then an audio issue eliminated the developers' end of the call from the stream. The latter issue has been cut from the video, so it will end somewhat abruptly.

For more great developer chats, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

GDC & Gamasutra are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.29.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[09.29.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[09.25.20]
Senior Cinematic Scripter
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.20]
Senior Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image