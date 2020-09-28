Get a job: New Moon Production is hiring a Product Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Hamburg, Germany

Goodgame Studios is a leading free-to-play, online games development company. We operate across web and mobile platforms and cater to over 400 million registered users worldwide. With a rich talent pool of employees from more than 40 nations, we are among the largest German employers in the gaming software industry. Our aim is clear: We want to entertain millions of players around the world with our games, therefore we joined the Stillfront Group AB in 2018. Stillfront Group AB is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers.

At New Moon Production we specialize in game development for both mobile and web. We are looking for a Product Manager (all genders) to kick ass and develop awesome Games. You will be working in one of our small, but highly motivated teams to bring Goodgame branded cross platform games to the market.

Your Job:

As product owner you will be a key part of the game development team, gluing the team together and driving them towards the required results.

Creation and update of feature roadmap and its prioritization (supported by Director of Products)

Defining and testing hypothesis for improving the product

Detailed analytical study of the game including technical performance as well as player behavior and spending habits (supported by studio analyst)

Coordinate and design our strategy for implementation together with the production and game design team, and monitor, assess, and continuously optimize results

Assist with defining and directly working to develop the product to meet strategic product goals including monthly revenue targets for the game

Our expectations for the role:

To be competent and knowledgeable about all aspects of game development, and be able to ‘jump in’ and support game design, balancing and product analysis.

Excellent communication and collaboration with Goodgame support partners including BizDev, Marketing, QA and Localization.

Your profile:

You have several years of experience in the free-to-play gaming industry (primarily mobile games) and in KPI and conversion and optimization

You have experience with running Live Ops on a F2P game

You have detailed knowledge and experience of all aspects of the game development process for mobile F2P games.

You are able to identify complex economic interrelationships and think like an entrepreneur

You are able to support the game design team hands on You have strong communication and interpersonal skills

You are confident and willing to make decisions and take on responsibility for the product

You have excellent written and spoken English skills

We offer:

Your professional growth is important to us. We provide agile structures, flat hierarchies, and ongoing training opportunities

Results-oriented teamwork that values employee contribution

A positive work-life balance

Leading technology and analysis opportunities that give you the freedom to innovate

During this difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the safety of our employees and everyone else is of utmost importance to us which is why we switched to a solely virtual recruiting process for the time being. We are still hiring and happy to receive your application in English (cover letter, CV, references, degree)! #Stayhome #Stayhealthy

Your contact person for this job offer is Patrick Corts. Goodgame Studios is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage and support diversity and welcome all qualified applications.

