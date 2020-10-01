Tencent grabs 'major stake' in GTFO developer 10 Chambers

Tencent has acquired a "major stake" in GTFO developer 10 Chambers. The studio broke the news on Twitter, and said the investment will add "more muscle" to its development capabilities that will "allow it to reach new heights in the co-op FPS genre."

"Since we embarked on our GTFO journey, almost six years ago, we’ve realized that our long-term vision for our studio and what we want to accomplish in the co-op FPS genre, is even more ambitious than we thought back in 2015," wrote the studio.

"To reach the heights we want to, we need to add more muscle. We’ve been in search of a partner, and we found Tencent, which has now acquired a major stake in 10 Chambers. They give us the creative freedom to reach new heights in the co-op FPS genre, and they support our long-term commitment to GTFO and its community.

"Nothing changes with GTFO, and we’re still here, right now hard at work on the next major GTFO update, Rundown #004."

Tencent has a rich history of investing in video game companies, and has sunk cash into major players including League of Legends maker Riot Games, Clash of Clans developer Supercell, and Fortnite creator Epic Games.

It also develops titles in-house, finding success with its multiplayer online battler Honor of Kings (known as Arena of Valor outside of China), and has worked with companies including Activision Blizzard and Bluehole to launch titles like Call of Duty Online and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in China.