Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent grabs 'major stake' in GTFO developer 10 Chambers

Tencent grabs 'major stake' in GTFO developer 10 Chambers

October 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
October 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Tencent has acquired a "major stake" in GTFO developer 10 Chambers. The studio broke the news on Twitter, and said the investment will add "more muscle" to its development capabilities that will "allow it to reach new heights in the co-op FPS genre."

"Since we embarked on our GTFO journey, almost six years ago, we’ve realized that our long-term vision for our studio and what we want to accomplish in the co-op FPS genre, is even more ambitious than we thought back in 2015," wrote the studio. 

"To reach the heights we want to, we need to add more muscle. We’ve been in search of a partner, and we found Tencent, which has now acquired a major stake in 10 Chambers. They give us the creative freedom to reach new heights in the co-op FPS genre, and they support our long-term commitment to GTFO and its community. 

"Nothing changes with GTFO, and we’re still here, right now hard at work on the next major GTFO update, Rundown #004."

Tencent has a rich history of investing in video game companies, and has sunk cash into major players including League of Legends maker Riot Games, Clash of Clans developer Supercell, and Fortnite creator Epic Games. 

It also develops titles in-house, finding success with its multiplayer online battler Honor of Kings (known as Arena of Valor outside of China), and has worked with companies including Activision Blizzard and Bluehole to launch titles like Call of Duty Online and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in China.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.01.20]
Story Lead
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.01.20]
Art Director
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.01.20]
Character Artist (Blendshapes Focused)
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.01.20]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image