Video: Maintaining your mental health while working in games

It's no secret that the highs of developing video games come with some frustrating lows. Those difficulties can only be compounded when developers have to deal with the challenges of maintaining their mental health.

In this 2020 GDC Summer session, Take This' Eve Crevoshay leads a wide-ranging discussion on the world of mental health and the world of video game development. Crevoshay took questions from developers like you to better help them make sense of how their work lives and their mental health intersect.

You can watch this useful AMA session in its entirety in the video above or over on the GDC YouTube channel.

