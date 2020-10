Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a VFX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for its next VFX Artist! You'll work to create special effects to work and assist in the gameplay, environment, and cinematics of the game.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Create, design and implement real-time particle effects using both static and animating 2D/3D elements

Place effects throughout levels and cinematics

Paint particle and decal textures

Create simulations for gameplay elements

Create FX shaders with node-based shader networks

Create FX textures (color, normal, specular, ambient occlusion, height, and incandescent maps.)

Create simple geometry and assign UV’s

Optimize FX for framerate and memory

Collaborate with other departments to ensure that FX are implemented appropriately in the game engine

Work with Art Director to maintain FX art direction for game

Ability to work independently and with minimal oversight: Understands and adds to the overall art style of game

Orchestrates FX events involving layering and timing of different FX to create a believable scene

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Proficient in Maya, competent working with joints and locators, keyframing, rigid body simulations, hard surface modeling, and UV mapping

Proficient in Photoshop for painting and editing textures

Proficient with node-based shader networks

Knowledge of other visual effects software a plus

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for, please submit your application using the link provided and be sure to include a link to your updated reel.

Interested? Apply now.

