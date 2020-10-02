Activision Blizzard esports CEO Pete Vlastelica is stepping down

Activision Blizzard esports CEO and Overwatch League commissioner Pete Vlastelica is stepping down after little over a year.

As reported by Variety, Vlastelica is taking on a new position within the company, and will officially vacate the role following next week's Overwatch League Grand Finals.

The esports chief exec was appointed in June 2019 following the departure of then global esports director Kim Phan. At the time of writing, it's unclear who'll take up the mantle moving forward.

"Pete Vlastelica, CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports and Commissioner of the Overwatch League, will transition from his role in ABE to focus on new entrepreneurial ventures on behalf of Activision Blizzard, following the Overwatch League Grand Finals," an Activision Blizzard Esports spokesperson told Variety.

"He was instrumental in building the company’s esports business and driving the industry forward, and we thank Pete for his contributions and impact on our business over the last four years."