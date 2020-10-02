Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 2, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 2, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 2, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

War Child UK hosting 'Game of the Girl' panel to spotlight women in games

War Child UK hosting 'Game of the Girl' panel to spotlight women in games

October 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
October 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

War Child UK is hosting a 'Game Of The Girl' panel on October 7, 2020, to celebrate and support International Day of the Girl.

The charity, which provides assistance to children in areas experiencing conflict around the world, explained the free event will offer insights into how women working in the games industry are celebrated, challenged, and perceived. 

The virtual panel will be hosted over Zoom, and will bring together Anita Wong from Indigo Pearl, Izzy Jagan from Square Enix, Jade King from Trusted Reviews , and Imogen Mellor from GamingBible to discuss their experiences working in the industry.

Comedian and game journalist Ellie Gibson will host the hour-long event, which will run from 12pm to 1pm BST. Those keen to join in can register for the event right now through Eventbrite.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.02.20]
Junior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.02.20]
Development Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.02.20]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.02.20]
Senior Cinematic Scripter


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image