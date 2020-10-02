War Child UK hosting 'Game of the Girl' panel to spotlight women in games

War Child UK is hosting a 'Game Of The Girl' panel on October 7, 2020, to celebrate and support International Day of the Girl.

The charity, which provides assistance to children in areas experiencing conflict around the world, explained the free event will offer insights into how women working in the games industry are celebrated, challenged, and perceived.

The virtual panel will be hosted over Zoom, and will bring together Anita Wong from Indigo Pearl, Izzy Jagan from Square Enix, Jade King from Trusted Reviews , and Imogen Mellor from GamingBible to discuss their experiences working in the industry.

Comedian and game journalist Ellie Gibson will host the hour-long event, which will run from 12pm to 1pm BST. Those keen to join in can register for the event right now through Eventbrite.