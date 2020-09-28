Video: Brenda Romero's hidden histories of women in programming

The game industry and tech world has a modern problem with sexism, one that some would argue is rooted in the history of computer programming, and women "not being there" at the start of the computer age.

As Brenda Romero pointed out at GDC Summer, this is not historically true! Women have had a number of unique and interesting roles in the world of computer programming, and at one point were the majority of individuals working in the field. This even included a group of programming nuns.

If you'd like to hear these infrequently told stories, be sure to watch the full video up above, or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.