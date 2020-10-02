Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Some Epic Games Store games can now be purchased through GOG Galaxy 2.0

Some Epic Games Store games can now be purchased through GOG Galaxy 2.0

October 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
October 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
GOG Galaxy 2.0 was pitched as a platform where players could collect and launch all of their PC games, no matter their original storefront. Now it looks like the folks at GOG are taking that one step further by testing the ability to buy games from other digital stores through Galaxy 2.0.

For starters, select beta participants can now purchase some exclusive games hosted on the Epic Games Store through the GOG Galaxy client instead of the usual method of opening and purchasing through the Epic Games Store itself.

One particularly interesting note about this partnership mentioned on the GOG forum is that any Epic Games Store games purchased this way will be covered by GOG’s refund policy, rather than the slightly more restrictive policy used by the Epic Games Store. That extends the refund window for Epic Games Store titles purchased this way by a good 15 days as GOG promises a 30 day refund policy.

Currently, GOG says that invites have gone out to a select group of its users for the GOG Galaxy 2.0 store beta, and it’ll work with those selected to collect feedback on the new feature. Following that, GOG has plans to continue expand both the catalog and features offered by that new store as the beta period continues.

