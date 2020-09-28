Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 2, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 2, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 2, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join the team at Volition as a Junior Gameplay Programmer

Get a job: Join the team at Volition as a Junior Gameplay Programmer

October 2, 2020 | By Staff
October 2, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Junior Gameplay Programmer, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Looking to break into the games industry? Do you only have a little experience, but a lot of talent, passion and desire to learn? Then come work at Volition and assist us with the development of our new Saints Row title! At Volition, we have a highly collaborative team of game creators, a strong programming culture, and lots of senior programmers ready and willing to help mentor you and develop your talent.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and enhance gameplay systems for AAA Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC titles.
  • Collaborate heavily with designers and artists.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent experience.
  • Ability to program and debug in C++.
  • Ability to work well with others and learn quickly.

Pluses:

  • Familiarity with Visual Scripting (Unity, Unreal).
  • Demonstrated desire to work in the games industry by working on game projects in modern 3D engines.

Application Requirements:

  • Resume.
  • Code samples.
  • Cover Letter. We want to learn more about you. Why are you excited about this job, about working at Volition, about working in games, etc.? Help us understand what sets you apart from the competition.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.01.20]
Senior Engine Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.01.20]
Senior Technical Designer
Random42
Random42 — London, England, United Kingdom
[10.01.20]
UE4 Technical Artist
OPGG, Inc.
OPGG, Inc. — Remote, Remote, Remote
[09.08.20]
React JS Front-end Engineer (Fortnite) - Remote Hire


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image