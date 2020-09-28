Get a job: Join the team at Volition as a Junior Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Champaign, Illinois

Looking to break into the games industry? Do you only have a little experience, but a lot of talent, passion and desire to learn? Then come work at Volition and assist us with the development of our new Saints Row title! At Volition, we have a highly collaborative team of game creators, a strong programming culture, and lots of senior programmers ready and willing to help mentor you and develop your talent.

Responsibilities :

Develop and enhance gameplay systems for AAA Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC titles.

Collaborate heavily with designers and artists.

Qualifications :

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent experience.

Ability to program and debug in C++.

Ability to work well with others and learn quickly.

Pluses :

Familiarity with Visual Scripting (Unity, Unreal).

Demonstrated desire to work in the games industry by working on game projects in modern 3D engines.

Application Requirements :

Resume.

Code samples.

Cover Letter. We want to learn more about you. Why are you excited about this job, about working at Volition, about working in games, etc.? Help us understand what sets you apart from the competition.

