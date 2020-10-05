Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta will leave the company at the end of 2020

Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta will depart the company at the end of 2020 after more than four years at the helm.

Levoranta has spent over eight years at the Angry Birds maker, initially joining as chief legal officer in June 2012, before making the switch to head of sales in March 2015. She was eventually named CEO in January 2016, but will now be leaving the Finnish studio at the end of the year.

"For years, Kati has been in a key position in many areas of Rovio’s development. During her time as CEO, the company has carried out systematic strategic and operative work to sharpen its business focus, develop the game business and cherish the Angry Birds brand," commented Kim Ignatius, chairman of Rovio’s board of directors.

"Under Kati’s determined leadership, Rovio was also listed on the stock exchange. As Rovio reports in its half-year financial review 2020, the company's result and cash flow development are on a good level and its balance sheet is strong."

The board of directors has already begun the search for a new CEO, but hasn't indicated when it will announce Levoranta's successor.