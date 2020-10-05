Thatgamecompany's social adventure Sky: Children of the Light has topped 50 million installs worldwide since launching in July 2019.

The studio, which previously worked on other popular titles including Journey and Flower, said that "word-of-mouth in the Android community" and the launch of a new season and in-game events helped Sky reach the milestone.

The free-to-play mobile title is currently available on both iOS and Android devices, and is heading to the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Earlier this year, we got some insight into what makes the title tick when thatgamecompany 'feel engineer' John Hughes took to the stage at GDC Summer to explain how emotion drives social play in Sky.