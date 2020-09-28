Get a job: Phoenix Labs is hiring an Art Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Mateo, California

We are looking for a talented and broadly-experienced Art Director to join our San Mateo studio. As the first Art Director for this studio, this person will build an art team from the ground up, and own the art style and quality of an original game IP.

This role is a full-time, permanent position in our San Mateo studio. Currently, our San Mateo team is working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. We'll continue to follow local government guidelines to keep our team safe. However, this position will not be remote in the long term. Once we're able to return to normal work conditions, this role will be onsite in San Mateo.

Responsibilities:

Own the art style and art quality of a new original game IP

Establish a high quality bar for visuals, and hold the team accountable for hitting it

Regulate stylistic consistency across all art content

Create and maintain a style guide for the game

W ork with the recruiting team to build out a new art team

Manage the career development and performance of all artists in the San Mateo studio.

Ensure content is created with gameplay requirements and technical specifications in mind, to ensure that art, design and technology converge to create the best possible product.

Provide feedback on art content as it’s produced.

Required:

A minimum of 15 years of experience in game development, with at least 5 of those years in Art Direction.

The ability to work through people and inspire others to excel.

A keen eye for visuals, understanding what good looks like in terms of composition, palette, silhouette, and motion.

An understanding of the importance of visual and thematic consistency, and how to achieve it.

Working knowledge of Maya or equivalent 3D software

An affinity and knowledge of the technical side of game art

Experience building, and managing, teams

The ability to thrive in and promote a culture of collaboration and transparency

Good visual, written & verbal communication skills

The ability to work and lead remotely, as the studio will be remote until COVID-19 conditions change

Preferred:

Experience in multiple facets of game development: concept art, modeling, sculpting, animation, graphic design, illustration, VFX, tech art

Experience working with Agile

Experience succeeding in a matrix organizational structure

Exposure to long term studio or team growth, from small to large

