Video: The data-driven game design of Rainbow Six Siege

Having all the data in the world doesn't mean a thing if you don't know how to glean the most useful information and apply that to your own game design principles. That's where this 2018 GDC talk from Leroy Athanassoff and Geoffroy Mouret comes in.

In this informative presentation, Athanassoff and Mouret walk through how the Rainbow Six Siege team at Ubisoft uses data analysis and community feedback to shape the design of the popular team-based shooter.

Using in-game examples and data from moments in Rainbow Six Siege's live history, the duo eplxain how they manage to keep the still-thriving game in a healthy state by sing data and shifting their design process to incorporate scientific methods.

