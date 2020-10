Newsbrief: Mortal Kombat 11 has sold more than 8 million copies since launching in March 2019, according to developer NetherRealm.

NetherRealm creative director Ed Boon broke the news on Twitter, and teased an announcement relating to the future of the game later this week.

It's unclear how exactly those sales are shared between platforms, with Mortal Kombat 11 currently available on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.